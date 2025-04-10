Ukrainian Red Cross Society works in areas affected by Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Mykolaiv is working in areas affected by the Russian drone attack at night.

"In Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is working in areas affected by the consequences of the attack on the city. The URCS Rapid Response Team in Mykolaiv region participated in the elimination of the consequences of the night attack on the city, together with other rescue services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers evacuated two people from damaged houses: an elderly woman and a woman from a low-mobility population group. First aid was provided to six people.

In the two most affected locations, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society set up aid stations where victims could receive all the necessary support: first aid and psychological assistance, charge mobile devices, drink tea and warm up. Volunteers distributed over 200 hygiene and food kits to victims to meet their immediate needs.

In addition, volunteers supported the work of rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, providing them with the necessary support.

As reported, on the night of April 10, at about 02:45, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. Ten people were injured in the Shahed attack, and as of this morning, two people are in the hospital. As a result of falling debris and the impact of the blast wave, nine apartment buildings, three cars, 30 garages and an administrative building were damaged. In addition, fires broke out in an apartment and on the territory of a garage cooperative, which were promptly extinguished.