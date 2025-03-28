Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:46 28.03.2025

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that in case of risks in the agreement on minerals, he will communicate about this with Ukrainian society.

"It seems to me that Ukrainians, in principle, know me very well. I think there is no need to doubt. If there are any risky things for us, then I will definitely communicate all this without any secrets with our society," Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Friday.

The president believes that "the main basic things, compromises, were outlined in the framework agreement, which we were ready to go for." "And therefore, we will base ourselves on clear things that we talked about, where we see an opportunity to build the right partnership," he added.

Speaking about the alleged debts of the United States to Ukraine, Zelenskyy said he does not see them, if we talk about the past.

"If some prospects are meant, new support, new support packages, then the United States can set certain conditions, understanding that this team will not do anything to us for free. This is what they are officially saying," the president said.

