For first time, Ukrainian soldiers capture enemy using FPV drone

For the first time, Ukrainian soldiers captured an enemy infantryman using an FPV drone, the press service of the Ground Forces reported.

"The drone crew commander of the 414th Brigade Birds of Magyar with the call sign Pane was heading to his target when the Russian raised his hands. The pilot did not eliminate the occupier, but escorted him to our positions and handed him over to the infantry of an adjacent unit," the Ground Forces said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As specified by the 414th brigade, the event took place on June 17. "It was with the help of the FPV that this [taking prisoner] happened for the first time for the 414th Birds of Magyar brigade," the brigade noted.

The press service's message posted on the brigade's Telegram channel is accompanied by a video recording of the event.