18:56 17.06.2025

Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney during the G7 summit.

"It is important for our soldiers to be strong on the battlefield, to remain strong until Russia is ready for peace talks. We are ready for peace talks, for an unconditional ceasefire. I think this is very important, but for this we need pressure. And, of course, I want to talk to the Prime Minister today about additional sanctions," Zelenskyy said before the start of the meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney.

