Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:02 19.06.2025

Ukraine to join single EU roaming space from 2026

2 min read
Ukraine to join single EU roaming space from 2026

Ukraine may join single European roaming space Roam like At Home (RLAH) from 2026, said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Roaming without borders: Ukraine will be able to join the single EU roaming space from 2026. The European Commission has sent a proposal to the EU Council on Ukraine's accession to the Roam Like At Home policy from January 1, 2026. Now we are waiting for the decision of the EU Council. After its adoption, Ukrainians in the EU and Europeans in Ukraine will be able to use mobile communications without additional costs on a permanent basis - like at home," Fedorov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the telecom sector will be the first sector to be subject to the rules of the EU internal market. This is a key step towards digital integration with Europe, the Minister of Digital Transformation emphasized.

Fedorov recalled that since 2022, Ukrainians in Europe can use the tariffs of Ukrainian mobile operators without additional roaming charges - thanks to temporary joint agreements between Ukrainian and EU operators. On July 10, 2024, the validity of the Joint Statement, according to which Ukrainians abroad and Europeans in Ukraine can use affordable roaming services, was extended for one year (12 months).

As is known, in early June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed draft law No. 12150, which is the last requirement for Ukraine to join the single European roaming space Roam Like At Home (RLAH).

Tags: #roam_like_at_home

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

Air Defense downs 88 enemy UAVs out of 104, enemy hits six locations

Ukraine preparing to announce tender for development of Dobra lithium deposit – Yermak

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

LATEST

Coordination HQ: Group of seriously ill defenders released from Russian captivity - this is another stage of swap according to Istanbul agreements

For first time, Ukrainian soldiers capture enemy using FPV drone

Poroshenko insists on cancellation of decree on sanctions against him because no grounds provided during five months

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

Zelenskyy in Kyiv honors memory of those killed in Russian strike

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

Invaders advance near Yunakivka, Oleksandro-Kalynovo and Odradne – DeepState

No violations detected in Ukraine's use of international military aid – Inquiry Commission head

Sybiha: Exactly 100 days of Russian manipulations, missed opportunities to end war

Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

AD
AD