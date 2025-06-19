Ukraine to join single EU roaming space from 2026

Ukraine may join single European roaming space Roam like At Home (RLAH) from 2026, said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Roaming without borders: Ukraine will be able to join the single EU roaming space from 2026. The European Commission has sent a proposal to the EU Council on Ukraine's accession to the Roam Like At Home policy from January 1, 2026. Now we are waiting for the decision of the EU Council. After its adoption, Ukrainians in the EU and Europeans in Ukraine will be able to use mobile communications without additional costs on a permanent basis - like at home," Fedorov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the telecom sector will be the first sector to be subject to the rules of the EU internal market. This is a key step towards digital integration with Europe, the Minister of Digital Transformation emphasized.

Fedorov recalled that since 2022, Ukrainians in Europe can use the tariffs of Ukrainian mobile operators without additional roaming charges - thanks to temporary joint agreements between Ukrainian and EU operators. On July 10, 2024, the validity of the Joint Statement, according to which Ukrainians abroad and Europeans in Ukraine can use affordable roaming services, was extended for one year (12 months).

As is known, in early June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed draft law No. 12150, which is the last requirement for Ukraine to join the single European roaming space Roam Like At Home (RLAH).