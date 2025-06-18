Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:21 18.06.2025

Zelenskyy at G7: Important to secure $40 bln in annual budget support for Ukraine

2 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on G7 leaders to work with the United States to set strict limits on the price of Russian oil, and also stressed the importance of securing $40 billion in annual budget support for Ukraine.

It is extremely important to secure $40 billion in annual budget support for Ukraine to ensure our resilience and the ability of our country to continue the fight, this must be a joint decision of the G7 leaders, including the United States, Zelenskyy said during his speech at a special meeting of G7 leaders in Canada.

The president also called on the leaders to work with the United States to set strict limits on the price of Russian oil, and to continue to urge U.S. President Donald Trump to use his influence to force Putin to end this war.

"It was the U.S. and President Trump who proposed a ceasefire, the resumption of diplomacy, immediate meetings and negotiations. But Russia has blocked every effort," Zelenskyy said.

"This war continues because of Russia. From the start, it has been an unprovoked and criminal war of aggression. We must not forget that. And we must keep up pressure – in all directions – to finally bring peace," the President concluded.

