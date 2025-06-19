Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:20 19.06.2025

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service have been returned from Russian captivity; most of them had been in captivity since 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Our people are returning home from Russian captivity. These are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Most of them had been held captive since 2022. They are defenders of Ukraine who fought in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He stressed that Ukraine is working to return all Ukrainians.

“I thank everyone who helps make these exchanges possible. Our goal is to free every single one of them,” the president added.

Tags: #return #captivity

MORE ABOUT

18:18 10.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Today, seriously wounded, injured soldiers return from captivity to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Today, seriously wounded, injured soldiers return from captivity to Ukraine

20:42 30.04.2025
Zaporizhia NPP guard, who illegally sentenced to 11 years by Russians, constantly tortured in captivity – ZMINA

Zaporizhia NPP guard, who illegally sentenced to 11 years by Russians, constantly tortured in captivity – ZMINA

09:14 21.04.2025
Ukraine returns 277 soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukraine returns 277 soldiers from Russian captivity

20:48 15.04.2025
Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

Russia uses pseudo-charitable funds to disrupt process of returning Ukrainian children – ombudsman

18:44 03.04.2025
Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

20:00 31.03.2025
Yermak: Another young Ukrainian rescued from occupation

Yermak: Another young Ukrainian rescued from occupation

20:31 27.03.2025
Ukraine returns more than 1,200 children under Bring Kids Back UA program

Ukraine returns more than 1,200 children under Bring Kids Back UA program

10:16 14.03.2025
US Special Rep for Middle East Witkoff returning from Moscow talks – Waltz

US Special Rep for Middle East Witkoff returning from Moscow talks – Waltz

20:44 12.03.2025
Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

19:44 06.02.2025
Ukraine returns eight more children from occupied Crimea

Ukraine returns eight more children from occupied Crimea

HOT NEWS

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

Air Defense downs 88 enemy UAVs out of 104, enemy hits six locations

Ukraine preparing to announce tender for development of Dobra lithium deposit – Yermak

AFU General Staff: Defense forces in Sivero-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions repel 17 attacks

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

LATEST

Coordination HQ: Group of seriously ill defenders released from Russian captivity - this is another stage of swap according to Istanbul agreements

For first time, Ukrainian soldiers capture enemy using FPV drone

Poroshenko insists on cancellation of decree on sanctions against him because no grounds provided during five months

Ukraine to join single EU roaming space from 2026

Zelenskyy in Kyiv honors memory of those killed in Russian strike

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

Invaders advance near Yunakivka, Oleksandro-Kalynovo and Odradne – DeepState

No violations detected in Ukraine's use of international military aid – Inquiry Commission head

Sybiha: Exactly 100 days of Russian manipulations, missed opportunities to end war

Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

AD
AD