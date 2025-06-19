Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service have been returned from Russian captivity; most of them had been in captivity since 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Our people are returning home from Russian captivity. These are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Most of them had been held captive since 2022. They are defenders of Ukraine who fought in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He stressed that Ukraine is working to return all Ukrainians.

“I thank everyone who helps make these exchanges possible. Our goal is to free every single one of them,” the president added.