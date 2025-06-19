Poroshenko insists on cancellation of decree on sanctions against him because no grounds provided during five months

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Leader of the European Solidarity party, member of parliament of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is convinced that the decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the introduction of sanctions against him should be cancelled, since the deadline for providing documents on the grounds for such sanctions has been exceeded, the political force's website reported on Thursday.

"Today, the court has been considering these illegal sanctions for five months. I would like to emphasize separately that the law gives the subjects of authority - and this is the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers as the initiators - 15 days to provide all and any grounds that would allow the subject of authority to apply sanctions," Poroshenko said before the start of the Supreme Court session.

He is convinced that the government has not provided any evidence, "because there is nothing." In particular, the politician rejected accusations against him that he allegedly transferred funds from his charitable foundation abroad, noting that the funds in the foundation are exclusively his, and they were directed to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"They have not said a single word in 128 days. They are not ignoring Poroshenko. They are ignoring the Supreme Court ... This must be stopped. If there is evidence, provide it to the court; if there is no evidence, cancel the decree. If you do not cancel it, the court will cancel it. If this does not happen, you will be held accountable before the European Court. And this, unfortunately, will block our European integration direction," Poroshenko emphasized.

The politician believes that if there are no legal grounds for imposing sanctions against him, then the grounds are only political.

As reported, on February 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of February 12, 2025 "On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)." According to the appendix to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of Finance and Credit Bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Poroshenko appealed the sanctions in the Supreme Court. On April 17, the court began considering the claim in the presence of Ukrainian MPs, as well as diplomats from the European Union mission, representatives of the embassies of Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark. Poroshenko's representatives note that the sanctions were imposed illegally as a citizen of Ukraine who is in the country, while only Russia considers him a "terrorist". Consequently, there are no grounds for sanctions under the law.