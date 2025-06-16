Interfax-Ukraine
17:43 16.06.2025

Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

Austria wouldn’t be able to help Ukraine from a military point of view, but it could help in other areas, said the country’s President Alexander Van der Bellen.

“But even if we wanted to, we couldn’t help Ukraine from a military point of view. With what? Not with tanks, with nothing. Because Austria doesn’t have any of that. But that doesn’t stop us from helping in all other sectors, in all other areas,” Van der Bellen said during a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Van der Bellen noted that Austria can help Ukraine in the field of medicine or energy.

“Our neutrality does not prohibit us from doing all this,” he added.

