Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

During his visit to Vienna, Ukrainian President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.

"Strengthening sanctions against Russia and Austria's readiness to play a mediating role are the main topics of the meeting with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He thanked Austria for its support and for mediating in the return of children kidnapped by Russia.

In addition, the President and Chancellor discussed economic cooperation between the countries, increasing investment and the participation of Austrian companies in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Thank you for the steps towards important cooperation between our countries, supporting our people and Ukraine on the path to joining the EU," Zelenskyy said.