Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:27 16.06.2025

Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

During his visit to Vienna, Ukrainian President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker.

"Strengthening sanctions against Russia and Austria's readiness to play a mediating role are the main topics of the meeting with Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He thanked Austria for its support and for mediating in the return of children kidnapped by Russia.

In addition, the President and Chancellor discussed economic cooperation between the countries, increasing investment and the participation of Austrian companies in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Thank you for the steps towards important cooperation between our countries, supporting our people and Ukraine on the path to joining the EU," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #austria #zelenskyy #chancellor

MORE ABOUT

19:41 16.06.2025
Ukraine and Austria sign five documents incl in security sphere – President’s Office

Ukraine and Austria sign five documents incl in security sphere – President’s Office

17:43 16.06.2025
Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

17:25 16.06.2025
Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

17:08 16.06.2025
At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

17:05 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

15:25 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Austrian President to discuss support for Ukraine – President’s Office

Zelenskyy, Austrian President to discuss support for Ukraine – President’s Office

14:08 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Sanctions against Russian banks, financial sector needed, USA, EU and G7 can ensure this

Zelenskyy: Sanctions against Russian banks, financial sector needed, USA, EU and G7 can ensure this

11:17 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Info on Russian threat to Ukraine's nuclear generation passed to IAEA, Witkoff and Hegseth

Zelenskyy: Info on Russian threat to Ukraine's nuclear generation passed to IAEA, Witkoff and Hegseth

09:17 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Canada

Zelenskyy, Trump to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Canada

16:33 14.06.2025
Russia spends 300 billion/year on defense production – Zelenskyy

Russia spends 300 billion/year on defense production – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

Another 1,245 bodies of dead returned to Ukraine: Repatriation part of Istanbul Agreements completed

LATEST

ISW: Russian troops advance in Donetsk region, but have no success in southern territories

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih updating equipment fleet of mining division

Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in EU if Ukrainian side fulfills all conditions

Fifteen-year-old boy and his mother returned to Ukraine from occupied territory – Zarivna

Sybiha calls for creation of effective instruments for compliance with Geneva Protocol on prohibition of chemical and bacteriological weapons

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

Ukraine will switch to new European rules in veterinary medicine in 2026 - State Service for the Protection and Promotion of Food Safety and Consumer Protection

Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner Kos next steps for Ukraine's EU accession

MPS seek changes to system of preferential travel for veterans

AD
AD