10:57 18.06.2025

Specific decisions on increasing military support, new tranches and additional sanctions – Zelenskyy on G7 summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up the results of Ukraine's participation in the G7 leaders' summit in Canada. Zelenskyy posted a corresponding statement on the official Telegram channel.

"Today we have specific decisions on increasing military support, new tranches of assistance from frozen Russian assets and additional sanctions against what fuels the Russian war. It is important that partners are ready not only to support our defense now, but also to rebuild Ukraine together after the war ends," Zelenskyy wrote.

