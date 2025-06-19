Interfax-Ukraine
17:18 19.06.2025

Coordination HQ: Group of seriously ill defenders released from Russian captivity - this is another stage of swap according to Istanbul agreements

On Thursday, another stage of the exchange of prisoners in the category of "seriously ill and prisoners" took place; this is another stage of the exchange in accordance with the Istanbul agreements, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reports.

"Today, another stage of a large prisoner exchange in the category of "seriously ill and wounded" took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, released a group of Defenders with wounds and significant health problems from Russian captivity," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

The Coordination Headquarters reports that it was possible to return servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular representatives of the Navy, Airborne Assault Troops, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine.

It is noted that each of the released defenders has serious medical diagnoses and illnesses as a result of injuries and time spent in Russian captivity.

"Many have significant weight loss, malnutrition, ulcers, vision problems, musculoskeletal diseases, cardiovascular diseases and digestive problems," the Coordinating Body notes.

It is known that a significant part of the liberated soldiers were captured during the defense of Mariupol. All the liberated defenders are privates and sergeants.

"The Defenders released from captivity will undergo all necessary medical examinations, receive assistance in physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire period of their stay in captivity," the message says.

The coordination headquarters continues its work and the next stage of the prisoner exchange is already being prepared in the near future.

