Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

Russia offered Ukraine to exchange illegally taken Ukrainian children for Russian prisoners of war (POWs), said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“This is madness, by the way, the Russians proposed: we give them soldiers, and they give us children. It’s just beyond understanding and beyond international law,” Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Vienna following a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The head of the Ukrainian state noted the need for initiatives to return children abducted by Russia.