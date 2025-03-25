Umerov briefs on key results of technical consultations with USA in Riyadh

Ukraine and the United States held bilateral technical consultations in Riyadh focused on the security of energy and critical infrastructure, safe navigation in the Black Sea, and the release and return of our prisoners and children, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has said.

“Fulfilling the task of the President of Ukraine, we continue to work on bringing a just peace and ensuring security for our country. This meeting is a logical extension of the successful consultations with the United States in Jeddah. No one wants a just peace more than Ukrainians, and our position remains honest, transparent and consistent,” he said on Facebook.

The Minister named the key results: all parties have agreed to ensure safe navigation,eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

“Important! The Ukrainian side emphasizes that all movement by Russia of its military vessels outside of Eastern part of the Black Sea will constitute violation of the spirit of this agreement, will be regarded as violation of the commitment to ensure safe navigation of the Black Sea and threat to the national security of Ukraine. In this case Ukraine will have full right to exercise right to self-defense,” Umerov emphasized.

Also, all parties agreed to develop measures for implementing the Presidents’ agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Ukraine and Russia.

In addition, all parties welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements.

According to the minister, all parties will continue working towards achieving a durable and lasting peace.

The USA reiterated its support to help achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

“For the effective implementation of the arrangements, it is important to hold additional technical consultations as soon as possible to agree on all the details and technical aspects of the implementation, monitoring and control of the arrangements,” Umerov noted.