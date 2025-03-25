Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:31 25.03.2025

Umerov briefs on key results of technical consultations with USA in Riyadh

2 min read
Umerov briefs on key results of technical consultations with USA in Riyadh

Ukraine and the United States held bilateral technical consultations in Riyadh focused on the security of energy and critical infrastructure, safe navigation in the Black Sea, and the release and return of our prisoners and children, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has said.

“Fulfilling the task of the President of Ukraine, we continue to work on bringing a just peace and ensuring security for our country. This meeting is a logical extension of the successful consultations with the United States in Jeddah. No one wants a just peace more than Ukrainians, and our position remains honest, transparent and consistent,” he said on Facebook.

The Minister named the key results: all parties have agreed to ensure safe navigation,eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

“Important! The Ukrainian side emphasizes that all movement by Russia of its military vessels outside of Eastern part of the Black Sea will constitute violation of the spirit of this agreement, will be regarded as violation of the commitment to ensure safe navigation of the Black Sea and threat to the national security of Ukraine. In this case Ukraine will have full right to exercise right to self-defense,” Umerov emphasized.

Also, all parties agreed to develop measures for implementing the Presidents’ agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Ukraine and Russia.

In addition, all parties welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements.

According to the minister, all parties will continue working towards achieving a durable and lasting peace.

The USA reiterated its support to help achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

“For the effective implementation of the arrangements, it is important to hold additional technical consultations as soon as possible to agree on all the details and technical aspects of the implementation, monitoring and control of the arrangements,” Umerov noted.

Tags: #umerov #riyadh

MORE ABOUT

17:50 21.03.2025
Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

13:24 21.03.2025
Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

16:07 17.03.2025
Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

09:51 17.03.2025
Ukraine's army moves in Kursk region to more advantageous lines, info about encirclement false – Umerov

Ukraine's army moves in Kursk region to more advantageous lines, info about encirclement false – Umerov

20:34 14.03.2025
Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

09:24 10.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Umerov reports on his contacts with partners regarding new support packages for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Umerov reports on his contacts with partners regarding new support packages for Ukraine

16:27 07.03.2025
Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products

Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products

14:35 07.03.2025
Umerov and Kallas discuss in Brussels possible mechanisms for financing Ukraine's defense

Umerov and Kallas discuss in Brussels possible mechanisms for financing Ukraine's defense

20:44 06.03.2025
Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

17:09 06.03.2025
Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

LATEST

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

Govt amends methodology for determining initial sale price of special permit for right to use subsoil – Melnychuk

Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

Costa: Ukraine's best security guarantee is its affiliation with EU

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

AD
AD
Empire School
AD