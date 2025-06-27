Swedish Ambassador familiarized himself with URCS activities in Sumy region

Ambassador of Sweden to Ukraine Martin Åberg familiarized himself with the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Sumy region.

According to a statement on the URCS Facebook page, the Swedish Ambassador to Ukraine paid particular attention to supporting the activities of Sumy regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, as the Swedish Red Cross is a trusted partner in the implementation of humanitarian programmes in the region.

During working meetings, Åberg along with representatives of local authorities and humanitarian organizations discussed Sumy region's priority needs for further attracting international assistance. The parties drew attention to the development of international cooperation, strengthening interregional ties, particularly between the cities of Konotop and Linköping, and the importance of supporting internally displaced persons.

A key part of the agenda was an overview of the construction site of a modular town in Sumy, which is being created with the financial support of the Swedish Red Cross and Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).