Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:10 07.07.2025

Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Sumy region: casualties, destruction, power outages reported – authorities

1 min read

On Monday afternoon, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian infrastructure facility in Sumy community with attack drones, and two people were injured, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

"The enemy attacked a civilian infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Sumy community. Preliminary, the attack was carried out using a strike UAV. As a result of the shelling, two people were slightly injured. They are receiving medical assistance," the Telegram message says.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the premises at the facility were damaged, and the liquidation of the consequences of the hit is ongoing.

Later, Hryhorov wrote that some customers in Sumy region do not have electricity.

"The Russian army struck a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, part of the region was left without power supply," he wrote on Telegram.

Restoration work continues.

Tags: #russia #sumy

