Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:19 03.06.2025

EU ambassador to Ukraine on Sumy attack: Russia again resorts to atrocities

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová, has commented on the Russian missile strike on Sumy, calling it an atrocity.

" At noon today, Russia struck the streets of Sumy with rocket artillery loaded with cluster munitions. 3 people were killed; many are severely wounded, including children. In response to a precise Ukrainian strike with zero civilian casualties, Russia again resorts to atrocities," Mathernová wrote on the social network X on Tuesday.

