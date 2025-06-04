Interfax-Ukraine
16:03 04.06.2025

Sumy shelling death toll rises to 5 – acting mayor

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the city of Sumy on Tuesday morning has increased to five, said Acting Mayor of Sumy, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar.

"I am deeply saddened to announce that the number of victims of the Russian strike on the Sumy community on June 3 has increased - an 86-year-old woman died in the hospital after receiving serious injuries. Thus, this attack has already claimed the lives of five of our compatriots," Kobzar wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, the enemy fired long-range multiple rocket launchers at the center of Sumy at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Earlier, four people were reported dead, two of whom died in the hospital, and 30 injured, who were provided with medical care. Of these, 16 remained in hospital as of Wednesday morning, six of whom were in serious condition, including three children.

