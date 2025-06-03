Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 03.06.2025

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

1 min read

The death toll from a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the city center of Sumy on Tuesday has increased to four, the regional military administration has reported.

"A 43-year-old man died in hospital in extremely serious condition. His 7-year-old daughter was seriously injured. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the family," the Telegram message said.

Earlier, three people were reported dead and 25 injured.

