Number of casualties in Sumy increases to 28, incl three children – ministry

The number of victims as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the city center of Sumy on Tuesday has increased to 28, including three children, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"The number of deaths in Sumy has increased to four people, 28 were injured, including three children," the ministry said on Telegram.

Earlier, four deaths and 25 injuries were reported.