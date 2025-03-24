Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

Special operations forces (SOF) in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, missile troops and artillery destroyed two enemy Ka-52 helicopters and two Mi-8 in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, the command's press service reported.

The SOF explained that the Ka-52 is an attack helicopter that the enemy uses for reconnaissance and attacks on targets on the ground. Mi-8 transport helicopters are used by enemy troops to transport personnel and cargo, as well as to support ground operations.

"All helicopters were destroyed by missile strikes in the enemy's rear, where the enemy created a platform for aviation - a camouflaged position for rapid movement of aircraft or for surprise attacks on the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine," the command added.