Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:42 21.03.2025

Yermak: We welcome idea of ​​tough economic action against Russia if it does not cease fire

1 min read
Yermak: We welcome idea of ​​tough economic action against Russia if it does not cease fire

Russian attempts to deceive the international community with a fake ceasefire agreement will not work, the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, is confident.

"The Russians' attempts to deceive everyone and pretend that they are 'observing the ceasefire' will not work, as will the fakes about strikes on the gas station. We welcome the idea of ​​tough economic actions against Russia if it does not cease fire," Yermak wrote on the social network X.

As reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the enemy's accusations that Ukrainian forces allegedly shelled the Sudzha gas metering station in Russian Kursk region. The military stressed that the station was repeatedly shelled by the Russians themselves. In particular, last summer it was bombed by guided aerial bombs, and three days ago the Russians again struck it with bombs.

Tags: #sanctions #russia

MORE ABOUT

20:53 21.03.2025
Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

19:19 21.03.2025
Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

12:21 21.03.2025
Zelenskyy: We expect real pressure on Russia from USA, Europe and all our partners

Zelenskyy: We expect real pressure on Russia from USA, Europe and all our partners

13:05 19.03.2025
Finnish President: If Russia refuses to cease fire, we must increase our efforts to strengthen Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia

Finnish President: If Russia refuses to cease fire, we must increase our efforts to strengthen Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia

20:24 18.03.2025
Kremlin claims after talk with Trump, Putin orders to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, exchange POWs

Kremlin claims after talk with Trump, Putin orders to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, exchange POWs

20:01 18.03.2025
White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

20:51 17.03.2025
Trump willing to impose more sanctions on Russia if his phone call with Putin ‘doesn’t go well’

Trump willing to impose more sanctions on Russia if his phone call with Putin ‘doesn’t go well’

19:32 17.03.2025
Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

15:49 17.03.2025
Political analysts predict that Trump won’t talk to Putin on March 18

Political analysts predict that Trump won’t talk to Putin on March 18

21:06 14.03.2025
EU renews individual sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

EU renews individual sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Trump on prospect of ceasefire in Ukraine: Everything going very well so far

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

LATEST

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

AFU General Staff: Russians remain highly active in Pokrovsk, Kursk, Torets axes

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

New package of military aid from Germany to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, save thousands of lives – Sybiha

Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

German Budget Committee approves EUR 3 bln in military aid to Ukraine

McDonald's to reintroduce breakfast menu in Kyiv locations next week

Stefanchuk calls on Luxembourg to cooperate with Ukraine in defense sector

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
Empire School
AD