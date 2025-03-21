Yermak: We welcome idea of ​​tough economic action against Russia if it does not cease fire

Russian attempts to deceive the international community with a fake ceasefire agreement will not work, the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, is confident.

"The Russians' attempts to deceive everyone and pretend that they are 'observing the ceasefire' will not work, as will the fakes about strikes on the gas station. We welcome the idea of ​​tough economic actions against Russia if it does not cease fire," Yermak wrote on the social network X.

As reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the enemy's accusations that Ukrainian forces allegedly shelled the Sudzha gas metering station in Russian Kursk region. The military stressed that the station was repeatedly shelled by the Russians themselves. In particular, last summer it was bombed by guided aerial bombs, and three days ago the Russians again struck it with bombs.