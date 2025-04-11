Ukraine collects data on sanctioned individuals and companies financing war, ready to provide info to EU

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna states that Ukraine has collected data on the connection of sanctioned individuals and companies with the financing of the war and is ready to provide this information to any member state of the European Union.

"The group's participants focus on the EU's sanctions policy, as well as measures to seize and confiscate assets of individuals and legal entities involved in sponsoring Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine," the Ministry of Justice said following Stefanishyna's participation in the 29th meeting of the European Commission's Task Force on Freeze and Seize.

The official emphasized the importance not only of effective implementation of sanctions, but also of identifying all sanctioned property for further application of restrictions, and also emphasized Ukraine's readiness to deepen cooperation with European partners in this direction.

"Ukraine has collected a significant amount of data confirming the direct connection of sanctioned individuals, companies and sectors subject to restrictions with the financing of Russian aggression and support for the Russian military machine. We are ready to provide this information to any EU member state and count on close coordination of efforts," Stefanishyna noted.

The European Commission's Task Force on Freeze and Seize was established in March 2022 to ensure the effective implementation of EU sanctions. Its goal is to identify, freeze and, if possible, confiscate the assets of individuals supporting Russian aggression. The group includes representatives of all 27 EU member states, the European Commission, Eurojust, Europol and other relevant structures.