20:51 17.03.2025

Trump willing to impose more sanctions on Russia if his phone call with Putin ‘doesn’t go well’

Donald Trump is willing to impose more sanctions on Russia if his phone call with Vladimir Putin tomorrow “does not go well,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told reporters.

“It’s something the president has floated, and certainly he’s willing to do if necessary,” the White House press secretary said, The Telegraph reports.

She also noted that peace in Ukraine is closer than ever before.

“We are on the 10th-yard line of peace and we’ve never been closer to a peace deal than we are in this moment. The president is determined to get one done,” she stressed.

