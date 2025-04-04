Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:17 04.04.2025

Trump-Putin talk could take place in coming days – media

1 min read
US President Donald Trump may hold a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, Politico wrote on Friday, citing sources in London and Berlin.

“My Playbook counterparts in London and Berlin are hearing expectations that another Trump-Putin call will take place either before or after the weekend — but, as ever with Trump, nothing is set in stone,” the author of the publication's article says.

It is noted that this is about expectations in European capitals.

NBC earlier reported that Trump's inner circle has advised him not to call Putin until he agrees to a full ceasefire.

Trump himself told NBC News on Sunday that he plans to talk to Putin this week.

Trump and Putin spoke over phone on March 18.

Tags: #telephone_conversation #putin #trump

