20:33 17.03.2025

Macron speaks with Zelenskyy, calls on Russia to prove it really wants peace

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and stressed the need to "move forward" with all partners to present a specific peace plan.

"Following Saturday's meeting on peace and security in Ukraine and my exchange of information with Donald Trump yesterday, I spoke today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy had the courage to accept the American offer of a 30-day ceasefire. Now Russia must prove that it really wants peace," Macron wrote on social media X.

He stressed that "the weapons must fall silent" and that abuses and sabotage must stop, and that Ukrainian children deported by the Russian Federation must be reunited with their families.

"There are so many conditions that Russia must meet. And I know President Trump is committed to this. Now we must move forward with all our partners to present a specific peace plan. A peace plan that gives lasting security guarantees to Ukraine. A peace plan that guarantees lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe. A peace plan that prevents Russia from attacking again," Macron urged.

