One person was killed in a suburb of Odesa as a result of a massive attack by enemy drones on Tuesday evening, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram.

"As a result of a Russian drone attack in the suburbs of Odesa, a man was killed. A 77-year-old resident of the village of Lymanka died as a result of shrapnel wounds. Sincere condolences to his family and friends ...," Kiper wrote.