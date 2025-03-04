Four people injured in drone attack on Odesa – Kiper

Four people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in Odesa, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reported.

"Four people were injured as a result of the Russian attack," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kiper, three residents of private houses received shrapnel wounds and fractured limbs. They were taken to medical facilities in a moderate condition. Another person, who was in the business center at the time of the attack, received a concussion.

Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance, he noted.

As reported, in Odesa, the energy infrastructure was damaged as a result of enemy shelling on Monday, private homes and a business center were also damaged, emergency power outages were applied in part of the city.