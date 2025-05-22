Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:59 22.05.2025

Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

"Briefly informed about our diplomatic work to achieve a just peace as soon as possible. We also talked about coordinating steps on the path to EU membership. Thank you for supporting Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He recalled the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format, and also announced the continuation of joint work for even greater efficiency.

"We are preparing our next meeting - a summit of leaders of the countries of this region. It is important that North Macedonia be represented at the summit," Zelenskyy added.

