Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has been invited to the NATO summit, which will take place in The Hague on June 24-25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"We had a meeting with the NATO Secretary General. We were invited to the NATO summit. I think this is important," Zelenskyy said during a zoom call with reporters on Monday.

According to the President, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will talk to his colleagues about infrastructure and what the results of this summit might be.