Second ministerial social policy summit held in Lviv

On Thursday, May 22, the Ukrainian city of Lviv hosted the second Ministerial Social Policy Summit – an event aimed at supporting Ukraine and Moldova on their path toward full membership in the European Union, according to the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy.

"The summit brought together more than 20 high-level representatives, including ministers from European countries, who convened to share experiences and develop joint innovative responses to the demographic challenges facing the entire European continent. Among the participants were ministers and representatives from Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Poland, Hungary, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden, as well as delegates from the OECD and the World Bank," the statement noted.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in his opening address, expressed gratitude to the European Union for its continued support, which has enabled Ukraine to maintain the uninterrupted functioning of its social protection system even amid wartime conditions—an embodiment of true European solidarity.

"For Ukraine, European integration is not merely a political goal. It represents a path toward real and tangible improvements in the daily lives of our citizens. We understand that demographic challenges are common to all European nations, which is why the response must be collective. In this context, the Government of Ukraine has adopted a Demographic Strategy through 2040 as part of the Ukraine Facility. This strategy is grounded in European values – above all, respect for every individual's right to make their own choices. A cornerstone of national policy is investment in families. These are investments in Ukraine's recovery, in the development of human capital, and in the long-term advancement of the country," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine's Minister of Social Policy, Oksana Zholnovych, thanked international partners for their unity and unwavering support of Ukraine's efforts to jointly shape a resilient and inclusive social policy focused on human dignity.

"We've moved beyond short-term solutions and are working on systemic reforms that can withstand the pressures of war and deliver results today. At the heart of our work lie values we all share: respect for the individual, the right to choose, and empowering support. For us, European integration is not just a political target. It is a shared space of practices, approaches, and decisions. We aim not only to adopt best practices but also to contribute what we have achieved – what has proven effective and resilient, even in crisis," she stated.

During the summit, participants developed a joint communiqué aimed at consolidating the efforts of the participating countries in supporting social reforms in Ukraine and Moldova. The document underscores the importance of systematic experience-sharing in the implementation of key initiatives outlined in the European Commission's 2023 Demographic Toolkit, including the European Child Guarantee. The goal is to deepen understanding and raise awareness of contemporary demographic challenges facing the member states. The communiqué also stresses the need to strengthen legal, institutional, and strategic frameworks to ensure effective and coordinated responses to demographic shifts, with attention to the needs of different population groups across their life span.