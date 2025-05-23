Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:32 23.05.2025

G7 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors reaffirm support for Ukraine in communiqué following summit

3 min read
G7 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors reaffirm support for Ukraine in communiqué following summit

The G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors approved a communiqué after the summit in Canada, reiterating unwavering support for Ukraine and presenting joint commitments to facilitate its restoration.

The text of the communiqué was published on the website of the upcoming G7 summit of heads of state, which will take place in Canada on June 15-17 this year.

The G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Summit was held on May 20-22, 2025 in Banff, Canada. The summit was also attended by the heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB). Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and the President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) attended part of the meetings.

The participants of the G7 financial summit devoted a significant part of the final joint statement to supporting Ukraine. Three points of the document are devoted to it:

"9. We condemn Russia's continued brutal war against Ukraine and commend the immense resilience from the Ukrainian people and economy. Ukraine has suffered significant destruction. The G7 remains committed to unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence toward a just and durable peace.

10. We welcome ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire. If such a ceasefire is not agreed, we will continue to explore all possible options, including options to maximize pressure such as further ramping up sanctions. We reaffirm that, consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia ends its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine.

11. We agree that private sector mobilization will be important in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, with costs estimated by the WBG at US$524 billion over the next decade. We collectively commit to help build investor confidence through bilateral and multilateral initiatives. To this end, in addition to the ongoing support through the MIGA SURE (Support for Ukraine's Reconstruction and Economy) trust fund, we will work, including through the Ukraine Donor Platform, with the Government of Ukraine, international financial institutions (IFIs), and the insurance industry towards removing the blanket ban imposed on Ukraine as soon as possible. We will continue to coordinate support to promote the early recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Rome on July 10-11, 2025.

Further, we agree to work together with Ukraine to ensure that no countries or entities, or entities from those countries that financed or supplied the Russian war machine will be eligible to profit from Ukraine's reconstruction."

Tags: #g7 #finance_ministry #canada #summit

MORE ABOUT

11:07 23.05.2025
Second ministerial social policy summit held in Lviv

Second ministerial social policy summit held in Lviv

21:23 22.05.2025
FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

20:20 22.05.2025
Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

18:48 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Slovenia to be represented at Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit

Zelenskyy: Slovenia to be represented at Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit

14:59 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

17:25 19.05.2025
European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

16:36 19.05.2025
EU and UK pledge unwavering commitment to support Ukraine - joint statement following summit

EU and UK pledge unwavering commitment to support Ukraine - joint statement following summit

18:45 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

12:26 14.05.2025
G7 ambassadors meet with Ukrainian opposition leaders

G7 ambassadors meet with Ukrainian opposition leaders

16:56 13.05.2025
Poroshenko discusses situation on front, talks on ending war with ambassadors of G7, EU countries

Poroshenko discusses situation on front, talks on ending war with ambassadors of G7, EU countries

HOT NEWS

Owner of Parus, Ukraine Hotel Krippa may acquire Intl Exhibition Center

WIG-Ukraine index falls nearly 7% amid growing pessimism over peace prospects

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv for 8th review of Extended Fund Facility – IMF

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

LATEST

Owner of Parus, Ukraine Hotel Krippa may acquire Intl Exhibition Center

Over 17,000 families purchase housing under eOselia program

Ukraine receives over $133 bln in financial aid from partners over last three years – Finance Ministry

Ukrnaftoburinnia receives UAH 1.19 bln net profit in 2024

Ukrnafta launches geological exploration at Oleska block

WIG-Ukraine index falls nearly 7% amid growing pessimism over peace prospects

Joining SEPA could bring up to EUR 100 mln per year to Ukraine's businesses and population – IER

Malaysia partially confirms forgery of certificates of origin for rolled steel deliveries to Ukraine – customs

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

AD
AD