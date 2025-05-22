Interfax-Ukraine
18:48 22.05.2025

Zelenskyy: Slovenia to be represented at Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

“I invited Prime Minister to take part in the Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit and informed him about the countries that have already received invitations and confirmed their participation. Slovenia will be represented at the summit, and that is very important to us. Thank you,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He thanked the Slovenian people for all the assistance they provided to the Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy did not name the date of the summit.

Three Ukraine - Southeast Europe summits have already taken place - in Athens (Greece) on August 21, 2023; in Tirana (Albania) on February 28, 2024 and in Dubrovnik (Croatia) on October 9, 2024. On January 17, 2025, the first ministerial meeting of Ukraine and the countries of South-Eastern Europe took place in Kyiv.

