18:42 23.06.2025

Rutte: The Hague Summit Declaration to contain important statements on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says that the final declaration of the Hague Summit will contain "important statements" on Ukraine.

He said this on Monday in The Hague at a press conference, answering a journalist's question about the fact that Ukraine will not be mentioned in the final document of the summit, just as there will be no meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

He said the communiqué, which is now agreed upon by the ambassadors, that is, the North Atlantic Council, will contain the important statements on Ukraine, including those related to defense spending for the period 2035 and the need for Ukraine to continue the fight. This is a clear commitment of the allies, he added.

Asked whether the NATO-Ukraine Council would not take place, Rutte said there they have one meeting with 32 leaders, will also have a meeting with the EU, many small meetings. The President of Ukraine will sit in different formats with leaders in the next few days, he recalled the summit program.

