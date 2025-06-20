Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:22 20.06.2025

EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

1 min read
EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

Presidents of the European Council António Costa, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, June 24, in The Hague.

The corresponding announcement was made on Friday by the press service of the European Council, reporting on the Costa's planned events for next week.

“Tuesday 24 June 2025. The Hague, The Netherlands. 14.30 Meeting with President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte and President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” the announcement reads.

It is also reported that Costa will participate in the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague on June 24-25. The President of Ukraine will be in the Netherlands for the same purpose.

Tags: #nato #summit #meetings

MORE ABOUT

18:23 18.06.2025
NATO Hackathon on countering FPV on fiber optics collects record number of proposals, quarter from Ukraine

NATO Hackathon on countering FPV on fiber optics collects record number of proposals, quarter from Ukraine

21:05 11.06.2025
Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

20:51 09.06.2025
Promise to accept Ukraine into NATO will remain in force even if not mentioned at alliance summit – Rutte

Promise to accept Ukraine into NATO will remain in force even if not mentioned at alliance summit – Rutte

19:37 05.06.2025
Rutte: Allies discuss long-term support for Ukraine

Rutte: Allies discuss long-term support for Ukraine

20:26 02.06.2025
Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

12:05 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

19:40 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Bulgaria confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Zelenskyy: Bulgaria confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

19:35 30.05.2025
Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

17:02 30.05.2025
As long as Russia believes it has the right to discuss Ukraine's membership in NATO, it will attack Ukraine - Rada committee chairmwoman

As long as Russia believes it has the right to discuss Ukraine's membership in NATO, it will attack Ukraine - Rada committee chairmwoman

15:08 30.05.2025
NATO will not make official decisions on non-expansion of the Alliance - MP Chernev

NATO will not make official decisions on non-expansion of the Alliance - MP Chernev

HOT NEWS

While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

Berdychiv Mayor detained, court to decide on preventive measures on Saturday – sources

On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 56 individuals, 55 legal entities

LATEST

While Putin busy sending Russian feet to invade other countries, he bringing Russians inside country to their knees economically – Sybiha

Zelenskyy announces increase in production of interceptors to increase protection against Shahed drones

Northern European countries agree to cooperate more closely on tankers carrying oil from Russia

Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko

Ukraine wants to offer Polish partners to transfer sensitive issues to plane of professional discussions between historians

Russia exposes USA as weak – Tykhy

Berdychiv Mayor detained, court to decide on preventive measures on Saturday – sources

On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

Ten schools in Kyiv region join 100 Solar Schools project

Presidents of Lithuania, Cyprus discuss EU enlargement, in particular accession of Ukraine, Moldova

AD
AD