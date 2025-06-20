EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

Presidents of the European Council António Costa, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, June 24, in The Hague.

The corresponding announcement was made on Friday by the press service of the European Council, reporting on the Costa's planned events for next week.

“Tuesday 24 June 2025. The Hague, The Netherlands. 14.30 Meeting with President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte and President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” the announcement reads.

It is also reported that Costa will participate in the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague on June 24-25. The President of Ukraine will be in the Netherlands for the same purpose.