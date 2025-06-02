Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Vilnius to participate in the summit of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic countries, presidential press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov reported.

"The president arrived in Vilnius to participate in the Summit of the Bucharest 9 and the Nordic countries. Bilateral meetings with the summit participants are also planned on the sidelines of the summit," Nykyforov told reporters.

On May 28, it was reported that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda would hold a summit on June 2 at the Palace of Rulers in Vilnius, to which he invited the heads of state of NATO's eastern and northern flanks.

"The meeting will discuss issues of strengthening the security and defense of the Alliance's eastern flank, as well as preparations for the June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague. Further support for Ukraine will be discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the message states.