Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:40 30.05.2025

Zelenskyy: Bulgaria confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Bulgaria confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, which will be dedicated to security issues, in particular in the Black Sea, and the development of cooperation in various areas, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state said.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov. The Head of State thanked for the meeting in Tirana on May 16, during which many important issues were discussed, both on common security and on bilateral cooperation," the President's Office said on Friday.

It is reported that Zelenskyy invited Zhelyazkov to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. "The President informed about the countries that have already confirmed their participation: there will be a high level of representation. The Head of State also said that during the summit they will discuss security, including in the Black Sea, the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the war, and the development of cooperation in various areas," the report reads.

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria thanked for the invitation and confirmed his participation in the summit.

Tags: #zelenskyy #summit #bulgaria

MORE ABOUT

20:28 30.05.2025
Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

17:39 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

15:50 30.05.2025
Bulgarian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit - Zelenskyy

Bulgarian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit - Zelenskyy

15:12 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy meets Turkish FM in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets Turkish FM in Kyiv

13:37 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: everyone in world should not bargain with aggressor, but force him to stop

Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: everyone in world should not bargain with aggressor, but force him to stop

20:23 29.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's long-term prospects with finance minister

20:02 29.05.2025
Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

Syrsky reports to Zelenskyy on long-range activity on Russian territory

19:48 29.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

Zelenskyy: We’re preparing more meetings this week

10:33 29.05.2025
Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

16:17 28.05.2025
Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy believes US Senate faces no obstacles to adopting sanctions against Russia

HOT NEWS

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

Explosions heard in Desantnaya Bay in Vladivostok, Russia; Intelligence Agency conducts special operation – sources

Zelenskyy to Turkish FM Fidan: Unfortunately, Russia doing everything to ensure next possible meeting on talks is inefficiant

Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: everyone in world should not bargain with aggressor, but force him to stop

LATEST

Shmyhal, US Senators Blumenthal, Graham discuss strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Ukraine hopes for participation of Turkish delegation in reconstruction conference in Rome in July – Sybiha

Senator Graham expects Ukraine-USA business relations to be directed to defense sector

Senator Graham: Trump is very disappointed with Putin

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

Senator Blumenthal: Any plan to end this war must guarantee Ukraine's security

The negotiations on 2 June should lead to an unconditional ceasefire or increased support for Ukraine

In May, 888 cases of use of munitions containing dangerous chemical compounds by occupiers recorded

Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

AD
AD