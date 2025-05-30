Zelenskyy: Bulgaria confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, which will be dedicated to security issues, in particular in the Black Sea, and the development of cooperation in various areas, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state said.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov. The Head of State thanked for the meeting in Tirana on May 16, during which many important issues were discussed, both on common security and on bilateral cooperation," the President's Office said on Friday.

It is reported that Zelenskyy invited Zhelyazkov to participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit. "The President informed about the countries that have already confirmed their participation: there will be a high level of representation. The Head of State also said that during the summit they will discuss security, including in the Black Sea, the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the war, and the development of cooperation in various areas," the report reads.

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria thanked for the invitation and confirmed his participation in the summit.