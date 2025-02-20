URCS: Criminal liability envisaged for illegal use of Red Cross, Red Crescent and Red Crystal symbols

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Criminal liability is envisaged for applying the Red Cross, Red Crescent and Red Crystal emblems to objects without obtaining special permission, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) draws attention to.

"The Red Cross emblem provides protection to the medical personnel of the armed forces, religious personnel, as well as persons and objects that belong to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. That is why its use in violation of the rules creates a threat to the medical personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and those who need help in the combat zone. Unfortunately, the escalation of the war in Ukraine has led to an increase in cases of illegal use of the emblem, which requires strengthening control in this area," the URCS wrote on Facebook.

The URCS reminded that, in accordance with the order of November 29, 2024 of the Ministry of Health on the approval of the methodology for identifying medical units and medical transport vehicles related to objects of international humanitarian law and requiring marking with appropriate identification marks (emblems), it is prohibited to apply the emblems of the Red Cross, Red Crescent and Red Crystal to medical transport vehicles, buildings and structures for the purpose of protection without obtaining a special permit for use.

The use of the Red Cross emblem by civilian medical units and medical personnel is strictly regulated by international humanitarian law and the national legislation of Ukraine, and violation of the rules entails criminal liability. In particular, Article 435 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal use of the symbols of the Red Cross, Red Crescent, Red Crystal and their abuse" provides for probationary supervision for a period of up to two years or restriction of freedom for the same period for wearing the symbols of the Red Cross, Red Crescent, Red Crystal in the area of ​​military operations by persons who do not have the right to do so, as well as abuse in the conditions of a special period, except for martial law, of flags or signs of the Red Cross, Red Crescent, Red Crystal or the color assigned to medical transport vehicles.

The use of such symbols in a war zone by persons who do not have the right to do so, as well as the abuse under martial law of flags or signs of the Red Cross, Red Crescent, Red Crystal or the colors assigned to medical transport vehicles, shall be punishable by imprisonment for up to two years.