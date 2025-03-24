Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:53 24.03.2025

G7 Ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's signing of law on establishment of Special Administrative Courts

1 min read
G7 Ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's signing of law on establishment of Special Administrative Courts

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome the signing by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of a law that provides for the establishment of two administrative courts - the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Appellate Administrative Court, the Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors’ Support Group in Ukraine reported.

“We welcome President Zelenskyy's signature of the law establishing the trial and appellate levels of special Administrative courts — a key milestone of judicial reform, meeting IMF and EU benchmarks. The G7 stands ready to support the implementation of the law,” the G7 Ambassadors Group said on X on Monday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at a plenary session in February adopted law No. 12368-1 on the creation of the Supreme Administrative Court, which provides for the creation of two specialized administrative courts instead of the Supreme Administrative Court. The bill was agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund.

Tags: #courts #special #g7

MORE ABOUT

18:45 14.03.2025
G7 FMs support Ukraine's territorial integrity, warn Russia of sanctions if ceasefire fails, condemn military aid from North Korea, Iran, China

G7 FMs support Ukraine's territorial integrity, warn Russia of sanctions if ceasefire fails, condemn military aid from North Korea, Iran, China

13:51 27.02.2025
G7 Ambassadors welcome law on establishment of two specialized administrative courts

G7 Ambassadors welcome law on establishment of two specialized administrative courts

20:43 04.02.2025
Brussels sees significant progress in creating special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine

Brussels sees significant progress in creating special tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine

20:46 07.01.2025
Podoliak on postponement of Trump's special envoy's visit to Kyiv: This is positive signal

Podoliak on postponement of Trump's special envoy's visit to Kyiv: This is positive signal

17:35 03.01.2025
Govt limits payment of special pensions over UAH 23,600 for period of martial law in 2025

Govt limits payment of special pensions over UAH 23,600 for period of martial law in 2025

19:50 13.12.2024
Trump's future special envoy for Ukraine, Russia believes in possibility of ending Russian war in Ukraine in coming months

Trump's future special envoy for Ukraine, Russia believes in possibility of ending Russian war in Ukraine in coming months

19:10 12.09.2024
President's Office dpty head: Effectiveness of seeking compensation for damages from Russian aggression in Ukrainian courts is uncertain

President's Office dpty head: Effectiveness of seeking compensation for damages from Russian aggression in Ukrainian courts is uncertain

20:40 29.07.2024
US companies have four-five ammo production deals with Ukraine – Pritzker

US companies have four-five ammo production deals with Ukraine – Pritzker

20:31 30.04.2024
Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

Kuleba: Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers makes important decision towards putting Special Tribunal for Russia's crime aggression into action

20:27 07.11.2023
Kuleba: EU presents vision regarding possible form of special tribunal, additional discussion to be held

Kuleba: EU presents vision regarding possible form of special tribunal, additional discussion to be held

HOT NEWS

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

LATEST

Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

Govt completing development of by-laws for inventory of real estate for IDPs

Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

NACP head Pavluschyk declares UAH 3.8 mln income for 2024

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

Liashko declares UAH 1.5 mln income, Skoda Octavia for 2024

Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

AD
AD
Empire School
AD