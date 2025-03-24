G7 Ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's signing of law on establishment of Special Administrative Courts

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome the signing by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of a law that provides for the establishment of two administrative courts - the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Appellate Administrative Court, the Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors’ Support Group in Ukraine reported.

“We welcome President Zelenskyy's signature of the law establishing the trial and appellate levels of special Administrative courts — a key milestone of judicial reform, meeting IMF and EU benchmarks. The G7 stands ready to support the implementation of the law,” the G7 Ambassadors Group said on X on Monday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at a plenary session in February adopted law No. 12368-1 on the creation of the Supreme Administrative Court, which provides for the creation of two specialized administrative courts instead of the Supreme Administrative Court. The bill was agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund.