14:12 20.03.2025

URCS helps evacuate residents of border communities in Sumy region

URCS helps evacuate residents of border communities in Sumy region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is helping evacuate residents of border communities in Sumy region.

"Over the past 2 days, 57 residents have been evacuated from the village of Myropillia, near the border of Sumy region... Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Sumy region managed to evacuate 31 people, two of whom are disabled," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Despite massive shelling from Russia, the operation to evacuate civilians was carried out thanks to coordination with local authorities, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

The Sumy regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps with the free evacuation of people with disabilities and bedridden patients who need medical care from border communities. You can apply for evacuation by calling: +38 (050) 407 1043; +38 (050) 538 7786; +38 (068) 996 5249.

