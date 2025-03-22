Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:59 22.03.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps those affected by Russian attack on Zaporizhia

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at a location that was affected by a night Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia.

"Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response team in Zaporizhia region, together with other rescue services, worked at the site of the shelling," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

The volunteers provided first aid and psychological assistance to the victims. Together with rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, they participated in clearing the rubble and unblocking the bodies of the deceased.

As reported, as a result of another Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia, three people were killed, including one child, and 12 more were injured, residential buildings, non-residential structures, and transport were destroyed, and fires broke out.

Tags: #urcs #zaporizhia

