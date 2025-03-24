Heads of URCS, Swiss Red Cross discuss further cooperation

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The leadership of the Ukrainian and Swiss Red Cross discussed further cooperation.

“The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, headed by Director General Maksym Dotsenko and President Mykola Polischuk, met with representatives of the Swiss Red Cross and Director General Nora Kronig Romero. During the meeting, they discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, current projects implemented with the support of the Swiss Red Cross, as well as further areas of cooperation,” the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook.

The Swiss Red Cross supports the URCS activities in Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad and Kherson regions. Thanks to this assistance, support is provided to socially vulnerable categories of the population, as well as medical care, and other humanitarian initiatives are implemented.

Polischuk thanked the Swiss Red Cross for helping Ukrainians during the war.

“We are grateful to your people and your team, who risk their lives every day while in our country to help those suffering from the war. We are also grateful for the support of the Ukrainians you have sheltered in Switzerland, providing them with everything they need,” Polischuk noted.

Representatives of the Swiss Red Cross also visited the Kyiv regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, where they got acquainted with its activities and areas of work in Kyiv region.