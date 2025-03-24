Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:38 24.03.2025

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expects a U.S.-Ukraine revenue-sharing agreement on Ukrainian critical minerals will be signed soon, Reuters has reported.

Trump also told reporters as he met his Cabinet that the United States is talking to Ukraine about the potential for American firms owning Ukrainian power plants.

As Reuters reported, a U.S. delegation met with Ukrainian officials on Sunday and with Russian officials on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The talks have focused mostly on a Black Sea ceasefire, but Trump said other issues are coming up as he pushes for a halt to Russia's three-year war against Ukraine.

"We're talking about territory right now. We're talking about lines of demarcation, Talking about power, power plant ownership. Some people are saying the United States should own the power plant ... because we have the expertise," he said.

Tags: #ukraine #deal #usa

