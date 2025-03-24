Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:32 24.03.2025

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that US President Donald Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he appears, and that a Russian victory would be a disaster not only for Ukraine, but for the entire West, and especially for the USA.

In an interview with The Time, Zelenskyy noted that Trump and his team will not accept such a defeat. “They have their own ambitions. They see their role in history,” not only as powerful leaders but as those who can achieve a dignified end to the war. “That’s why I don’t believe in these apocalyptic scenarios. Honestly I don’t,” the president noted.

The Time reports that in one of his recent phone calls with Trump, Zelenskyy tried to play out a scenario of what would happen if the ceasefire was vulnerable to endless Russian violations. It is noted that all the Ukrainian cities located along the front line would become like “a thousand Berlins” from the Cold War, walled off and divided, barely able to survive. According to Zelenskyy, they will become “dead zones” on the map of Europe, and Zelenskyy does not think that is the legacy Trump wants to leave.

Zelenskyy will reportedly continue to convince Trump and US Vice President JD Vance of this in the coming weeks, appealing not to their narrow political interests, but to their principles as statesmen.

In addition, during one of their last phone calls, Zelenskyy suggested that Vance reconsider his decision not to visit Ukraine during the war. "We are still waiting for you," Zelenskyy said, and Vance did not respond.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

19:57 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

17:29 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

16:55 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

16:50 24.03.2025
President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

20:35 21.03.2025
Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

Over 4,000 POWs already returned to Ukraine

19:01 21.03.2025
Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

18:22 21.03.2025
Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

18:13 21.03.2025
Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

17:55 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

17:52 21.03.2025
Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

Sixty-five people injured, incl 14 children due to Russian strike on Sumy – prosecutor’s office

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Acting mayor of Sumy reports 28 casualties, incl four children, due to missile strike

Ukrainian defenders destroy four enemy helicopters in Belgorod region

LATEST

Sybiha declares UAH 1.5 mln income for 2024

Govt completing development of by-laws for inventory of real estate for IDPs

Rescuers eliminate all fires after Russian missile strike in Sumy – Emergency Service

NACP head Pavluschyk declares UAH 3.8 mln income for 2024

G7 Ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's signing of law on establishment of Special Administrative Courts

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenska on attack on Sumy: How can we trust country that targets ordinary Ukrainian families?

Liashko declares UAH 1.5 mln income, Skoda Octavia for 2024

Sybiha: Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities

AD
AD
Empire School
AD