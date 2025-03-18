Ukrainian Red Cross helps find jobs for over 1,000 people

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has helped over 1,000 people from vulnerable groups find jobs and start businesses.

“Today, due to the war in Ukraine, people are facing numerous challenges, including internal displacement, changing jobs or difficulties in finding employment in their profession, and the loss of businesses. To support these individuals, the Ukrainian Red Cross is implementing the ‘Reboot: Expanding Employment Opportunities’ programme with the support of the Spanish Red Cross,” the Communications and Marketing Department of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported.

In 2024, 942 people were trained in professions such as drivers, hairdressers, SMM managers … Another 184 participants received microgrants, totalling UAH 19 million, to start or restore businesses in all five regions where the programme operates.

"The aim of this programme is to provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for professional development and employment. In addition, the programme helps connect participants with potential employers for internships, job searches, and micro-grant support. This is a great opportunity for people who have lost their financial stability and want to improve their lives," stated Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Participants can submit applications at the service centres in Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia regions to receive assistance in the following areas: employment support and micro-entrepreneurship. Additionally, residents from all over Ukraine can access the programme's services through the Reboot online platform.

It should be noted that participants can either receive employment support or apply for a microgrant to start or restore their own business. It is not possible to participate in both programmes simultaneously.

Programme participants who wish to retrain or learn a new profession can benefit from the following services: employment counseling; skills development, including CV writing, interview preparation, and networking; access to vocational training; psychosocial support; digital literacy and language courses; connecting with local employers for job opportunities, internships, or mentoring.

Assistance is provided to working-age residents of Ukraine with low or no income, including internally displaced persons registered in the region and local residents from vulnerable groups.

The Reboot programme continues to support vulnerable individuals in starting or restoring their own businesses. This includes providing microgrants, business skills development, and access to business networks. To apply, participants must submit a business plan and undergo a verification visit. Applications are assessed based on specific criteria. Business ideas can be submitted by internally displaced persons who are able to carry out economic activities within the community or by local residents who have been affected by the war in Ukraine and lost their jobs or businesses. Eligible participants are able-bodied individuals aged 18 to 65 who belong to one of the vulnerable categories.

One can find more information about the program at: https://redcross.org.ua/activities/projects/reboot/

For more information on how to participate, please contact the Ukrainian Red Cross hotline at 0 800 332 656 and press 4 (available from 09:00 to 18:00, Monday to Friday).

The Reboot programme is supported by international partners, including the Spanish Red Cross, the Danish Red Cross, and the Swiss Red Cross.

This year, the programme will also be launched in the Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, and Lviv regions, as well as in Kyiv.