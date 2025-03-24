Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:57 24.03.2025

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala to Ukraine (concurrently accredited).

“We discussed important bilateral matters, and we look forward to strengthening cooperation between our countries and taking joint steps toward bringing peace closer for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

In his conversation with the Ambassador of Sri Lanka, the President noted that Ukraine is engaged in constructive negotiations with U.S. representatives and is ready to do everything possible to achieve peace as soon as possible, the presidential website reported.

“We would be grateful to Sri Lanka for more active support on the path toward securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter and international law,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the President also noted that Ukraine is interested in developing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, education, food security, and medical rehabilitation.

During his conversation with the Ambassador of Guatemala, the Head of State thanked Guatemala and its President Bernardo Arévalo for their consistent position in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine looks forward to developing friendly bilateral relations. The parties focused on enhancing cooperation in education and science, as well as exchanging experience in the digitalization of public services. Special attention was given to continuing cooperation in the field of demining.

The President also announced Ukraine’s intention to open an embassy in Guatemala in the near future.

Tags: #zelenskyy #ambassadors

