19:28 24.03.2025

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on the establishment of a Specialized District Administrative Court and a Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine on March 24, this follows from bill No. 12368-1, posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

"The president signed law No. 12368-1 on the creation of the High Administrative Court. We have finally fulfilled one of the overdue IMF benchmarks, the deadline of which was December 31 last year. In fact, the concept has been changed and it has been decided to create two courts: the Specialized District Administrative Court and the Specialized Appeal Administrative Court to the high specialized courts (as the court of appeal reviews the court decisions of the Specialized District Administrative Court)," wrote MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction), commenting on the law.

"The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine must announce a competition for judicial positions within one month after the law enters into force. Competitions must take into account the features determined by the draft law, with the involvement of the Expert Council (within three years)," Zhelezniak described the competition for judicial positions according to the document.

The MP also noted that the Expert Council consists of six people: three from the Council of Judges of Ukraine and three from international and foreign organizations.

