Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:52 21.03.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to evacuate people from border areas of Sumy region

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to evacuate residents of the Krasnopillia community in Sumy region, which is under fire from the Russian army.

"Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Sumy region evacuated 35 people on March 20, including four children and seven people with reduced mobility," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

From 4:30 and throughout the day, four crews evacuated people from settlements in the border areas of Sumy region.

Despite massive shelling by the Russian army, the operation to evacuate civilians is being carried out thanks to the coordination of the district military administration, community leadership and the Sumy regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, the mission of the Way of Ukraine charity foundation, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the White Angels unit of the National Police, and emergency medical assistance crews.

Tags: #urcs #sumy_region

