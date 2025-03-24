Interfax-Ukraine

Govt completing development of by-laws for inventory of real estate for IDPs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is completing the development of the necessary regulatory legal acts for the all-Ukrainian inventory of real estate in accordance with the law on ensuring the housing rights of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

"There is a very important law on the all-Ukrainian inventory of all real estate where internally displaced persons, Ukrainians who have lost their homes, can live. This law has already entered into force today, and the Cabinet of Ministers is completing the development and adoption of the relevant by-laws," MP, Chairman of the temporary special commission of the Verkhovna Rada on the protection of property and non-property rights of internally displaced persons and other persons affected by Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine Pavlo Frolov said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, the said law stipulates the creation of commissions at the level of regional and district administrations to inspect real estate facilities with the involvement of local self-government agnecies and the public.

"The commissions must establish the technical condition of each building. According to the State Property Fund (SPF), there are 26,000 state-owned residential facilities in the register throughout the country. SPF has already provided this list to the relevant regional administrations. As soon as the government adopts the regulatory framework, the commissions will begin work," the MP said.

As reported, in November 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at second reading Bill No. 11281 (Law No. 4080-IX) on conducting an all-Ukrainian inventory of real estate for subsequent transfer to preferential lease for the accommodation of IDPs. The president signed the law on December 5.

