16:55 24.03.2025

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that the pause in the transfer of US intelligence information to Ukraine affected the Kursk operation, and refused to place blame for it on the administration of US President Donald Trump.

“Don’t get me wrong. The state of morale always depends on whether your partners are standing beside you. But I wouldn’t say that the freeze influenced the operation in Kursk,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Time.

At the same time, what bothered Zelenskyy most about Trump’s role in that operation had less to do with intelligence sharing than with Russian disinformation, since during Trump’s phone call with Putin, he told the U.S. president that thousands of Ukrainian troops in Kursk had been surrounded by Russian forces.

“That was a lie,” Zelenskyy stressed.

As reported, on March 5, US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe said that the USA had suspended arms and intelligence supplies to Ukraine. According to him, this decision was made following a meeting between Ukrainian and US Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House.

On March 12, CNN reported, citing an American official, that the flow of weapons and intelligence sharing between the United States and Ukraine had been fully restored. According to the publication, American weapons are once again flowing into Ukraine, and the exchange of intelligence between the countries has been fully resumed after a meeting between US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, March 11.

